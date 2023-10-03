(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 80-year-old-man was extricated from his vehicle after it hit several objects and rolled 360-degrees before landing back on its wheels.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the crash was reported at 12:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on State Highway 408, east of Greytown Hills Road.

The police report states that the driver was heading east when he lost control of his vehicle while attempting to make a left turn at too high a speed. This resulted in his vehicle entering a ditch.

He continued driving, hitting a Game Commission Parking Area sign and a driveway culvert.

When the driver eventually struck an underground utility box, it caused his vehicle to flip 180-degrees onto its roof before flipping back onto its wheels again. It came to a complete stop on the south side of State Highway 408, facing southwest.

Due to the incident, the driver, 80 of Guys Mills, needed to be extricated from his pickup truck before being taken to the hospital. His injuries were not specified.

Cambridge Springs VFD, Venango VFD, Meadville Ambulance, Cambridge Springs PD and Autoworx Towing assisted at the scene.