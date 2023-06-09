(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred Tuesday night in Crawford County where a passenger waited at the scene for over seven hours for medical attention.

That crash took place around 10:30 p.m. on June 6 on Guy Mills Road, west of Cooper Road, in Randolph Township in front of the township building.

According to police, a vehicle was heading east on Guy Mills Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left turn, causing the vehicle to enter the dirt parking lot of the Randolph Township Building and lose control.

The vehicle then drove over a ditch parallel to Guy Mills Road, which caused it to go airborne.

While in the air, the vehicle struck its front end on the edge of the ditch, spun roughly 45 degrees and become disabled before finally coming to a stop facing north towards Guy Mills Road.

Before police could arrive, the driver of the Nissan fled the scene, leaving an injured passenger from Florida at the scene to wait for about seven and a half hours before being transported to Meadville Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.