(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are investigating a reported bullet strike into a house.

PSP Meadville were dispatched to a house on West Center Road in Conneaut Township, Crawford County on June 5 at 7:30 p.m. A 78-year-old Linesville man reportedly had a bullet hit his house.

Troopers report they canvased the neighborhood, but did not find any suspects or information on the crime. The repairs to the home siding cost $100.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact PSP Meadville at (814) 332-6911.