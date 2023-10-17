Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are searching for a Cambridge Springs woman.

Beth Kline, 53, was reported missing by Meadville Medical Center after she was checked into the facility for a mental health evaluation, then checked herself out on Oct. 13, according to the state police report.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

The medical center reported her missing to state police on Oct. 16 at 11:51 a.m.

Kline is described as 5’10”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was reported to be last seen leaving the Meadville Medical Center in an unknown direction. State Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.