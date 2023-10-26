Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Results from the Pennsylvania State Police’s September DUI checkpoint in the northwest region have now been released.

According to a release, PSP Meadville conducted a DUI checkpoint during the month of September in West Mead Township, Crawford County, where roving patrols were also utilized.

Through their work, a total of 59 drivers were contacted. Those results are shown below:

2 DUI drug arrests

3 ACT 64 arrests

1 DRE evaluation conducted

5 Traffic citations

10 warnings

PSP has also announced there will be sobriety checkpoints throughout Crawford County during the month of November.

And state-wide, DUI checkpoints will be taking place throughout November in Montour County, Northumberland County and Union County, according to Nexstar station WBRE/WYOU.