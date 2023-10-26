Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Results from the Pennsylvania State Police’s September DUI checkpoint in the northwest region have now been released.
According to a release, PSP Meadville conducted a DUI checkpoint during the month of September in West Mead Township, Crawford County, where roving patrols were also utilized.
Through their work, a total of 59 drivers were contacted. Those results are shown below:
- 2 DUI drug arrests
- 3 ACT 64 arrests
- 1 DRE evaluation conducted
- 5 Traffic citations
- 10 warnings
PSP has also announced there will be sobriety checkpoints throughout Crawford County during the month of November.
And state-wide, DUI checkpoints will be taking place throughout November in Montour County, Northumberland County and Union County, according to Nexstar station WBRE/WYOU.