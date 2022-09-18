The beer is flowing and people are raising their glasses to a weekend festival in Crawford County.

Riverside Brewing Company held its 3rd annual Oktoberfest this weekend.

People were out enjoying vendors, live music, German food and more. Prizes were handed out for the best costume.

While the name suggests an event like this would take place next month, the owner said they like to get a jump start on the fun.

“We try to do it in September. I know Oktoberfest, everybody thinks isn’t that October? Traditionally, Oktoberfest is in September. So we try to go a little bit earlier because pretty soon everybody and their brother will be doing Oktoberfest. So we try to be one of the early ones,” said Deanna Howles, owner, Riverside Brewing Co.