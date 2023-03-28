(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Crawford County has been recovering after strong winds hit the area over the weekend, causing thousands of residents to be without power, downing trees and wires in “every one of the 51 municipalities in Crawford County,” the Crawford County Department of Public Safety reports.

Downed trees and wires have caused the following road closures as of Tuesday morning:

SR 0322 (US – 322) closed between Bush Road in West Shenango Township and Turnersville Road, West State Road in West Shenango Township due to wires and transformers down in the middle of the road

SR 1020 (MAGEE RD / FIVE CORNERS RD / MAGEETOWN RD / FREEMONT ST) closed between 0408 (PA – 408) – Main Street in Townville Borough to Lincoln Avenue in Townville Borough due to wires and trees down in the middle of the road

As of Tuesday morning, Northwestern REC reported 3 customers without power in Crawford County. FirstEnergy reported 969 customers without power.

At this time, power is anticipated to be restored by 11 p.m. Tuesday to a majority of customers.

If you come across downed wires or damaged utility poles, you are advised to stay away from them.

Anyone needing assistance due to the power outage or any other needs can call 2-1-1 to be connected to health and human services in Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, McKean, Potter, Venango and Warren Counties in Northwest Pennsylvania.

The extended power outages have caused many patients on home oxygen to run low or out of oxygen. Those in need of supplemental oxygen should contact their home oxygen service provider. City of Meadville residents can also contact Evan Kardosh, EMS Coordinator, at 814-720-4401.

Residents are being asked not to call 9-1-1 for questions on estimated time to restore power. Call your electric utility provider directly:

FirstEnergy: 1-888-544-4877

Northwestern REC: 800-352-0014 option 1

The Crawford County Department of Public Safety has shared some tips on storing food and medication during a power outage:

After a power outage it is recommended to throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures 40 degrees or higher for two hours or more, or that has an unusual odor, color or texture.

If the power is out for more than a day, discard any medication that should be refrigerated, unless the drug’s label says otherwise

The Pennsylvania State Police Meadville station’s phone went out Sunday due to the power outage. The issue has since been resolved. You can contact them at (814) 332-6911.