Hayfield Township, Crawford County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Rogers Ferry Road bridge in Hayfield Township has reopened early.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced last week the Rogers Ferry Road (Route 2034) bridge over Interstate 79 in Hayfield Township, Crawford County reopened Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The 54-year-old bridge reopened nearly a month ahead of schedule, according to PennDOT. It was originally scheduled to reopen in November.

The bridge is located on Rogers Ferry Road near the border of Hayfield and Vernon townships between the intersection with Route 98 and the intersection with Dunham Road (Route 2039).

The project included removal of the top layer of concrete on the deck, paving, repair and replacement of the deck joints and downspouts, and repairs to the substructure.

The bridge was built in 1969. PennDOT reports an average of 400 vehicles a day use the bridge.

Additional work will be completed in the area over the next few weeks, including new roadway approaches, and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

The contractor is Swank Construction Company, LLC of New Kensington, PA. The contract cost is $1,568,210, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

Visit 511pa.com for the latest traffic conditions, detours, traffic cams and more.