(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A recent rollover accident in Bloomfield Township of Crawford County sent a driver and his passenger to the hospital.

The accident was at about 1:06 a.m. on March 9 at 35584 Lake Road. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the vehicle had left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned onto its roof.

Both the driver, a 22-year-old Union City man, and his passenger were found entrapped in the vehicle. Once removed, the driver was flown via MedEvac from the scene of the accident, and the passenger was taken away by ambulance.

The PSP report lists the nature of the incident as “DUI crash alcohol.”