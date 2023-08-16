It’s been a year since a Crawford County woman has gone missing, and the search continues.

Debra Sue Daniel was last seen in Edinboro as she made a trip to visit her mother at the Edinboro Manor Nursing Home.

According to her family, she did not own a car and she would often travel along Route 19 from Meadville to Edinboro entirely on foot.

Her niece said communication with the police has been frustrating because they have been very tight-lipped.

“If she’s gone, she’s gone, and we want the body recovered so the family can have closure, and we would love to see justice at the very minimum. We just want to know if she’s alive, that she’s being rescued, or someone’s going to rescue her,” said Anne, Debra Sue Daniel’s niece.

Since then, the family — who lives in Ohio — makes trips to the area to continue the search.

Daniel’s niece added the family believes she was abducted and taken for human trafficking.