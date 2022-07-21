The search continues for a missing Crawford County woman with special needs.

Candice Caffas, 34, went missing six days ago on Friday, July 15.

Community volunteers and emergency service members are continuing the search Thursday through Union Twp. in Crawford County.

On Wednesday, more than 100 volunteers and emergency service members came together to continue the search. On Wednesday, July 20, 12 teams of 10 people — along with K9s, helicopters, and ATVs — searched nearly 500-acres of the area southwest of Route 285 in Greenwood Twp.

The search resumed at 9 a.m. Thursday in Union Twp. after she was not located.

Caffas was last seen on July 15 around 10 p.m. walking on Mount Pleasant Road in Meadville, Crawford County. She is 34 years old, 4 feet, 9 inches, has dirty blonde hair, and green eyes.

Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. Police report she has special needs due to a mental health disability. Troopers say she reportedly climbed out of a bathroom window.

State Police say she was last seen wearing glasses, a purple shirt, and orange pants with a flower design, along with purple and blue sneakers.

The State Police Command Center has moved from Hillandale Farms to Ernst Farms on Mercer Pike Road. Police are informing those helping with the search to dress appropriately for walking through brush in wooded areas.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The public is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Meadville at 814-332-6911 with any information related to Caffas or her possible whereabouts.