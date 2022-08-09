The search continues for a missing Crawford County woman with special needs that was last seen on July 16.

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still actively searching for Candice Caffas. Witnesses said that Caffas was last seen walking along Route 285 in Geneva heading towards Conneaut Lake.

State Police are asking the public to remain vigilant while searching for Caffas.

She was last known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts (previously reported as pants) with a white floral pattern, and purple and blue sneakers.

Caffas is missing from a residence at the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Union Township.

Organized large-scale search efforts were halted by PSP on July 23. Police are asking anyone that has information on the whereabouts of Caffas to call 911 or PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.