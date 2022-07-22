(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One week after a Crawford County woman with special needs went missing, crews and the community are still searching for her.

Search crews in Crawford County are back out Friday looking for 34-year-old Candice Caffas.

Since Wednesday, hundreds of people have been combing fields and woods looking for any sign of the missing woman.

Caffas was last seen on July 15 around 10 p.m. walking on Mount Pleasant Road in Meadville, Crawford County. She is 34 years old, 4 feet, 9 inches, has dirty blonde hair, and green eyes.

Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. Police report she has special needs due to a mental health disability. Troopers say she reportedly climbed out of a bathroom window.

State Police say she was last seen wearing glasses, a purple shirt, and orange pants with a flower design, along with purple and blue sneakers.

Volunteers, a helicopter, a mounted horse unit from Harrisburg, drones and a K9 unit have been part of the search effort this week.

State Police added Caffas may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Any volunteers able to conduct a ground search Friday are asked to meet at the Vernon Twp. Fire Department located at 16589 McMath Ave, Vernon Twp, Meadville. The Command Post will also be located at that location.