Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Officials have detected the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) in another group of mosquitoes in Vernon Township.

This is the second sample to test positive for JVC in the area since one group previously tested positive on Aug. 30.

Currently, no human cases of JVC have been reported in Crawford Co.

According to a release, a majority of people aren’t affected by symptoms. However, some might experience a fever, headache and fatigue and/or respiratory symptoms — coughing, sore throat or runny nose.

If infected, the virus can cause severe disease including infection of the brain (encephalitis) or the membranes around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).

Mosquitoes that spread the Jamestown Canyon virus are attracted to floodwater and low-lying areas that retain water after storm events.

Health officials advise the public to reduce the risk of infection by preventing mosquito bites. If you think you or a family member might be infected, talk with your healthcare provider.

You can find additional details on the Jamestown Canyon virus and ways to prevent it on the CDC’s website.