A crash in Crawford County involving a tractor-trailer turned deadly.

The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 89 and Route 77 just north of Spartansburg. According to State Police, a semi driven by Richard Darges, 61, of Pittsburgh, overturned onto its driver’s side.

That crash happened as the northbound truck rounded a curve to head east on Route 77. Darges was pronounced dead at the scene.