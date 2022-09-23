Residents of a senior living community in Meadville are protesting for affordable housing after facing what they call “unreasonable” rent increases. That protest brought them to Erie County.

Residents of Connect55+ Apartments say they are being left to look for affordable housing after they say rent increased 30 to 40%.

Residents of Connect55+ Senior Apartments in Meadville are protesting in front of properties owned by Calamar — the developer of Connect55+ properties — in hopes of their monthly rent payments becoming affordable again.

A resident told us their payments have increased 30 to 40% a month.

“They’re raising it 400 dollars a month. That is unreasonable, and we seniors can’t afford it,” said Naomi Stewart, resident, Connect55+ Senior Apartments in Meadville.

Resident Bill Hohmann said he has been forced to move into a unit with his significant other after being impacted by the increase.

“The rent started out to be 900 dollars a month for 600 square feet, and when my lease was renewed it went to 1,230 dollars,” said Bill Hohmann, resident, Connect55+ Senior Apartments in Meadville.

Hohmann told us the response to their pleas for a rent decrease continues to fall on deaf ears.

“There’s no compassion whatsoever for us. They haven’t even wanted to negotiate, that’s all we wanted to do is negotiate,” said Hohmann.

Stewart said the residents believe the company is facing financial struggles and is upping the rent as a result to make up for their losses.

“It’s not our fault that they got into financial trouble. We shouldn’t be having to pay for it,” said Stewart.

The Mayor of Meadville told us they are already looking into the next steps beyond protesting to give residents what they are asking for.

“We have had a rally to support our seniors in Meadville. There have been letters written, there have been letters to consumer protection, there have been letters to the attorney general. We’ve spoke to Calamar as the city, right, and as a group of people that just want to support our seniors,” said Mayor Jaime Kinder, City of Meadville.

We reached out to Calamar for comment, but have yet to hear anything from the company.