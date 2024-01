(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are looking for answers after a dog was found abandoned near a Crawford County trail.

State police in Corry were first notified of a dog found abandoned on Jan. 3 near the Spartansburg bike trail.

The dog was still in its blue crate with no food or water and in what PSP Corry is calling less-than-ideal conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Corry at 814-663-2043.