(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police is reminding drivers across the Commonwealth to drive sober this holiday season as they take measures to combat the issue of people driving impaired.

According to a release from PSP Meadville, sobriety checkpoints will be set up across Crawford County, along with roving patrols at various times and locations, throughout the holiday season this July.

PSP is asking anyone that plans on drinking alcohol to designate a sober driver.

Driving impaired is not limited to alcohol as prescription and other drugs can render someone unable to operate a vehicle safely.