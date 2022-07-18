(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to search for a missing woman who is believed to be endangered.

According to State Police, an active search is still underway for Candice Caffas, 34. Caffas was last seen on July 15 around 10 p.m. walking on Mount Pleasant Road in Meadville, Crawford County.

Caffas is 34 years old, 4 feet, 9 inches, has dirty blonde hair, and green eyes.

Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

State Police say they are investigating all leads at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or PSP Meadville at 814-332-6911.