(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) released a report Tuesday about a motor vehicle accident in Crawford County that involved an Amish buggy.

That accident took place on April 23 along State Route 77 in Sparta Township just after 10:30 a.m.

According to PSP, the driver of a Honda SUV with five other people in it was trying to pass a 17-year-old driver of an Amish buggy when the SUV reportedly lost control and hit the left rear wheel of the buggy, causing it to hit the ditch on the side of the road.

No injuries were reported.