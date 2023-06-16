There was a special graduation in Meadville Friday evening, a graduation that taught teenagers the meaning of discipline and friendship.

Pennsylvania State Police held Camp Cadet classes, giving them the chance to learn about law enforcement and even the military as possible careers.

After a week of training, young boys and girls graduated with a better sense of discipline.

Pennsylvania State Police were holding Camp Cadet classes for kids ages 13 to 16.

About 100 students are in the program, it’s a six-day training, they come in on a Sunday and graduate on a Friday.

The goal of Camp Cadet is to introduce kids to the diverse criminal justice system.

“Some of it is a bit of a transparency that way the kids get to see us in a positive light to get to learn who we are, how we operate, and they get to have a little fun,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke of the PA State Police.

Camp Cadet is similar to training at the police academy. The camp is focused on discipline, self-esteem, and teamwork

“We are teaching many life lessons to these kids, they will be able to carry throughout their lives as far as discipline, respect and a lot of other core values people would want to have in their families and their kids. They can take it here and have it in their life,” Trooper Hacke said.

The students learned a lot and had fun too.

“During Camp Cadet, I learned quite a lot and at the beginning, I really did not want to be here much, but now that we are at the end I don’t want to end. I leaned teamwork and how discipline is at the beginning our platoon was not really there. But now we are like a second family,” said Kelly Sennett, a Camp Cadet graduate.

“It definitely takes some grit to go through it and it takes some discipline. A lot of physical activity, it’s a lot of fun though. I’m glad I came, it really did teach me a lot, I met a lot of new friends, it’s a very good experience and I’m rally glad I came,” said Cole Halfast, a fellow Camp Cadet graduate.

There is no cost associated to attend camp cadet.