Crawford County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Another group of mosquitoes has tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus (JCV) in Vernon Township, according to a Sept. 11 report.

This is the third sample to test positive for JCV in the area since one group recently tested positive on Sept. 5. There are no human cases of JCV that have been reported in Crawford Co.

The report states a majority of people aren’t affected by symptoms. However, some might experience a fever, headache and fatigue and/or respiratory symptoms — coughing, sore throat or runny nose.

If infected, the virus can cause severe disease including infection of the brain (encephalitis) or the membranes around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).

Mosquitoes that spread the Jamestown Canyon virus are attracted to floodwater and low-lying areas that retain water after storm events.

Health officials advise residents to reduce the risk of infection by preventing mosquito bites. Some tricks to try are:

Getting rid of standing water, where mosquitoes lay their eggs

Dispose of any refuse that can hold water—such as tin cans, containers and used tires

Products such as “mosquito dunks” can be obtained from garden centers

Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers and check uncovered junk piles

Clean clogged roof gutters every year. Check storm drains, leaky faucets and window wells

Empty accumulated water from wheelbarrows, boats, cargo trailers, toys and ceramic pots. If possible, turn them over when not using them

Do not allow water to stagnate in birdbaths, ornamental pools, water gardens and swimming

If you think you or a family member might be infected, officials ask you to contact your healthcare provider.

You can find additional details on the Jamestown Canyon virus and ways to prevent it on the CDC’s website.