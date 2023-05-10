(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – A two-vehicle crash in Crawford County sent three people to the hospital with one having to be life-flighted.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the crash happened at 2:10 p.m. on May 6 when an Adamsville, Pa woman driving a Honda car reportedly attempted to turn left into a driveway in the 4500 block of Main Street (Route 18) in West Fallowfield Township, Crawford County.

Another driver, a New Castle, Pa man, with a passenger in a Jeep, also a man from New Castle, were traveling south on Main Street at the same time and attempted to stop but ended up hitting the Honda in the front passenger side.

All three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. The passenger in the Jeep, a 56-year-old New Castle man, was life-flighted by stat medevac from that hospital to one in Youngstown, Ohio.

Both the driver and passenger in the Jeep were reportedly not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The Honda driver will be cited with summary traffic violations, the police report states.

Fairfield Township Fire Department assisted on the scene.