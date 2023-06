Weather permitting, dazzling colors will adorn the Meadville sky for the next several days.

The 33rd annual Thurston Classic will see hot air balloons taking off from Allegheny College.

The event kicks off Thursday night with the Joyce Stevens’ Night Glow at about 9 p.m. the balloons will light up, showing off their colors against the night sky.

This year’s special balloon is a pig-shaped balloon aptly named Chris P. Bacon.