Titusville Police are investigating multiple suspected arsons and are asking for the public’s help.

At this time, there is no word on the exact number of cases. Police are only reporting “more than one.”

Titusville Police report they are looking for information and surveillance video in two parts of the city.

The northern area of concern is roughly from High Street south to East Linden Street and from Washington Street east to Chestnut Street. Also from East Walnut Street to East Central Avenue and from North Franklin Street to North Brown Street.

If you have information or video, police ask you to call 814-724-2548.