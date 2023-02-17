An early morning accident took the life of a Titusville woman Friday morning.

According to the Titusville Police Department, 57-year-old Margaret Proano was struck by a vehicle in the 400 block of South Franklin Street shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday.

Proano was transported to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle was questioned at the scene by police. Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell has ruled the death accidental due to blunt-force trauma.

Titusville Police continue to investigate.