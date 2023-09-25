Crawford County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Union City man is dead after a side-by-side (SXS) vehicle accident in Rockdale Township over the weekend.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23 at the intersection of Lee and Pinewoods roads in Crawford County, a 19-year-old was driving the SXS vehicle with a 52-year-old Union City passenger down a steep hill when a tire got stuck on a rut and the driver lost control.

The SXS rolled multiple times down the hill and caused disabling damage to the vehicle. The 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police report did not mention the condition of the 19-year-old driver.

An investigation is ongoing for this incident.