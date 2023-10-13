Vernon Township, Crawford County (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen vehicle that was reportedly taken from an auto detailing shop.

Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville report the incident happened on Oct. 10 between 5 and 5:20 p.m. at an auto detailing shop on Baco Road in Vernon Township, Crawford County.

The owner of the auto detailing shop reported to police he left the vehicle unattended to make a phone call and that it was gone when he returned.

Police were able to obtain video surveillance the next morning, which showed a UHAUL with two men coming down Baco Road at 5:09 p.m., then parked at 5:18 p.m.

Photo Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police: Suspect UHAUL

The alleged suspect — a white man, in his 30-40s, wearing a yellow vest with orange strips and black plants — was seen on surveillance walking to the shop and leaving with the vehicle at 5:21 p.m.

Photo Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police: Photo of alleged suspect

The vehicle is described as a gray 2009 Hyundai Tucson with PA registration KDF6585.

Photo Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police: Stolen vehicle

The vehicle was last seen turning right to head westbound on Conneaut Lake Road.

Anyone with information on the incident (PA23-1327929) is asked to contact Trooper Blasco at PSP Meadville (814)-332-6911.