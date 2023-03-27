Crews in Crawford County have been busy clearing damage and restoring power after wicked weather hit the area over the weekend.

JET 24/FOX 66’s Brian Wilk spoke with officials, and was live outside the Meadville Fire Department with the latest.

Brian spoke with the city manager who told us there are still about 150 residents in the area without power. But things are returning to normal.

The severe wind did significant damage to utilities throughout Crawford County, leaving more than 20K without power.

Meadville was hit especially hard, with stop lights out, traffic jams and dangers for travelers.

Last night, over 6,000 residents were without power in Meadville. Crews have been busy as about just 150 are now without power.

The city manager says things are returning to normal and that city and county crews worked well together through this difficult situation.

“I think it’s a good showing for the community to see how we can come together in times of emergencies. We all work well together, we have a list of contacts for each organization. People are very open to answering their phones and helping out and doing whatever they can,” said Maryann Menanno, Meadville city manager.

No injures have been reported.

The Meadville Fire Chief said they have been dealing with a lot of trees and wires down and fire alarms, but nothing major.

View the FirstEnergy power outage map here to see real-time power outages in your area.

We’ll have more on the situation tonight on JET 24 Action News beginning at 5 p.m.