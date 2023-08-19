(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– One of the longest running county fairs in Pennsylvania is set to kick off a week full of family friendly fun Sunday morning in Meadville.

The annual Crawford County Fair is set to kick off at 8 a.m Sunday, August 20 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds featuring all kinds of vendors, rides, live entertainment and all kinds of livestock.

The fair is set to run all week until Saturday, August 26 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. each day with home show and exhibit buildings open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission to the fair is free Sunday with admission costing $8 from Monday through Saturday or $30 for the whole week. Senior citizens and veterans will get to enjoy free admission Tuesday, August 22 until 4 p.m. Tickets for admission and daily events can be purchased on the fair’s website.

The fair will also debuting their new Fair Detective Scavenger Hunt activity on the Crawford County Fair app.

During the scavenger hunt, participants can visit 10 of the 14 stations around the fair to have their name entered for a chance to win prizes ranging from backpacks and gift cards to passes for next year’s fair events and gift baskets from Vorisek’s Backyard Bee Farm.

Live performances from over 20 different artists and events will be taking place at the Grandstand and West End Stages all week long including a demolition derby and free concert with admission from country music artist Chris Higbee.

For a full schedule of events and more information on the fair, check out the Crawford County Fair’s website here.