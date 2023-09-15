(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — ‘Tis the season for mosquitoes as another group in northwest Pennsylvania has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

West Nile has been detected in mosquitoes collected from the Borough of Cambridge Springs, Crawford County. This is the second sample to test positive for this virus in the county for 2023 since the first group was found in August.

Those living in Cambridge Springs are asked to take special caution — such as applying insect repellant and wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants — when outdoors during dusk and dawn.

To help reduce mosquito breeding habitat, the release states to eliminate any standing water, like bird baths, discarded tires or any other containers capable of retaining standing water.