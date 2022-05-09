WEST PENN TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called out to the scene of a plane crash that occurred Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County.

According to officials’, crews were dispatched around 12:30 p.m. to St Peters Road for a reported plane crash.

Three people who were inside the plane at the time of the crash were able to get out themselves and were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.





West Penn Township police say the plane had a single engine failure and was attempting to get to the Jake Arner Memorial Airport in Carbon County. The plane touched down in a cornfield and a grassy area before crossing St Peters Road and flipping upside down in another field.

Eyewitness News is told that the plane took off from Queen City Municipal Airport in Allentown earlier in the morning.

This is a developing story, we will have more information on it as it becomes available.