MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— First responders were called to a reported helicopter crash in Mifflin Township, Columbia County around 9:45 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Columbia County Communications Center tells 28/22 News first responders were called to the 100 block of Mifflin X Road, for a helicopter crash with initial reports of entrapment.

Details are limited at this time, but officials say an air medical helicopter was called to the scene and canceled shortly after, it is not known why the helicopter was canceled.

Any injuries, how many people were involved, and the extent are unknown currently.

Mifflin X Road has been closed as crews work the scene.

28/22 News is on the scene of the crash, we will have more on this story as more information is made available.