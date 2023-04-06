(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the changing of seasons in full swing, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is urging Pennsylvanians to be more mindful of the increased risk of wildfires the season brings.

Dry conditions across Pennsylvania, combined with winds, can lead to a serious risk of wildfires breaking out across any of the commonwealth’s 17 million acres of private and state-owned woodlands, as noted by DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn.

“We know that a simple act of carelessness when lighting a camp or bonfire could prove disastrous among tinder-dry conditions in some of our forests. Wildfire dangers climb with each day of sun and wind and we encourage Pennsylvanians to be cautious when lighting fires during these conditions,” Dunn said in a release.

According to that release from the DCNR, most Pennsylvania wildfires occur in March, April, May, October and November, with 99% of those fires being caused by people. These months provide necessary conditions for fires to start, such as an available fuel source and dry conditions that include low relative humidity with people most commonly providing the ignition source.

“We want to remind people to be careful with campfires and backyard burning so that they can take the proper precautions at all times. It can help save lives, protect wildlife habitats and reduce the strain on our hardworking firefighters,” said Ellen Shultzabarger, state forester.

In addition to the announcement, the DCNR provided a list of tips to prevent forest fires that includes:

Clear the area around the fire prior to starting it;

Keep the fire small and never leave it unattended;

Before you strike a campfire match, first consider if it is too warm, dry or windy for a fire and if the surrounding area is free of leaves and other combustibles;

Make sure there is a ready source of water (bucket or hose) nearby and a rake to extinguish any embers that might escape; and

When you are done with the fire, put it out with water until all ashes are cold to the touch

In addition to this, residents can also create “safe zones” around homes and cabins by removing leaves and other debris from the ground and rain gutters, stacking firewood away from structures and trimming overhanging branches.

More tips on forest fire prevention and material for children and educators can be found on the Smokey Bear website. Officials also recommend checking DCNR’s website to see if there is an elevated fire risk.