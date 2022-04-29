(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) will soon spray Pennsylvania forests for spongy moths.

The spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, is known for killing trees. The DCNR reports spongy moth caterpillars feed on hundreds of tree and shrub species, including:

Oak

Apple

Alder

Aspens

Basswood

Birches

Hawthorn

Hemlock

Tamarack (larch)

Pines

Spruces

Willows

Witch hazel

According to the DCNR, the spongy moth has been causing significant forest damage in Pennsylvania since the 1970s.

Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced Friday that aerial spraying will begin soon in forests across the state to combat spongy moth populations this spring.

“Suppression efforts will begin in early May as these insects emerge and begin feeding,” Dunn said. “Our cool, wet springs had helped limit the impact of the spongy moth in recent years past, but the pests’ populations again climbed in many areas in 2021 and 2022 to a point where aerial spraying is needed to keep this invasive pest in check and protect the trees from defoliation.”

The DCNR reports the spongy moth defoliated 326,124 acres in Pennsylvania in 2021.

Beginning in May, DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry will oversee the spraying of 220 sites, or 209,838 acres, including 13 state forests, 10 state parks, and sections of the Allegheny National Forest in 20 counties located in southcentral, central, northcentral, northwest and northeast Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission will also spray 63,000 acres of State Game Lands.

State Parks in Pennsylvania that are scheduled to be sprayed include:

Pine Grove Furnace, Cumberland County

RB Winter, Union County

Chapman, Warren County

Sand Bridge, Union County

Parker Dam, Clearfield County

Elliot, Clearfield County

Sizerville, Potter County

Ravensburg, Clinton County

Little Pine, Lycoming County

and Prince Gallitzin, Cambria County

“In Pennsylvania, these destructive, invasive insects go through cycles where outbreaks generally occur every five to 10 years,” said DCNR Forest Health Manager Dr. Donald A. Eggen. “Populations had declined in 2019 and 2020 thanks to the spongy moth fungus disease and wet spring weather, but that no longer is the case in 2022.”

A helicopter and five fixed-wing aircraft will conduct the aerial spraying. You can follow the progress of the spray program on an interactive map here.

According to the DCNR, the Spongy Moth was introduced to North America in 1869 in Medford, Mass., where it was used in a failed silk-production experiment. The spongy moth first reached Pennsylvania in Luzerne County in 1932. Now, it can be found in every county in Pennsylvania.