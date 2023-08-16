(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Shapiro administration announced Wednesday they have extended the deadline to apply for a program which helps low-income households have access to drinking and wastewater services.

On Wednesday, PA Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced residents can apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) until Friday, August 18; the original deadline was set for August 11.

Under the LIHWAP, eligible households can receive one crisis grant each for drinking and wastewater services of up to $2,500 each and covers situations including past-due water bills, termination of utility service, and having received notice that service will be shut off within the next 60 days.

Recipients cannot receive another LIHWAP grant for the same water service type twice but could receive it for the other.

“I encourage any Pennsylvanian who is at risk of losing drinking water or wastewater services to take advantage of the program extension and apply today,” said Secretary Arkoosh. “Pushing back the application deadline will ensure individuals who are eligible and behind on their water and sewer bills have an opportunity to receive assistance.”

LIHWAP covers renters, homeowners and those who already receive utility assistance through programs such as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) as long they meet income requirements and are responsible for paying for water services. Grants are issued directly water service providers as long as applicants meet the requirements

Income and income requirements for LIHWAP are as follows:

Household Size Maximum Annual Income 1 $20,385 2 $27,465 3 $34,545 4 $41,625 5 $48,705 6 $55,785 7 $62,865 8 $69,945 9 $77,025 10 $84,105 Add $7,080 for each additional person

Residents can apply for LIHWAP on the DHS website, by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930, or by visiting the local county assistance office located at 1316 Holland Street.

Pennsylvanians should have the following information ready to include in their application:

Names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth for all people in their household;

Proof of income for the applicant and all household members

A recent water bill.

More information about LIHWAP can be found on the DHS website.