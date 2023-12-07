Two of the world’s most iconic rock bands are joining together for a 2024 Summer tour.

Journey and Def Leppard will join forces to play in 23 cities across North America, ‘igniting the hearts and souls of fans and delivering a night of unforgettable rock anthems’.

Registration for presale tickets opens on Thursday, December 7 at 10 a.m. ET and tickets for the general public go on sale on December 15 at 10 a.m. local time. You can buy tickets HERE.

There will be limited VIP experiences available for both Def Leppard and Journey which offer everything from premium seats, personal photos with the band, exclusive merchandise, and more.

“Def Leppard and Journey will be reuniting and hitting the road together for the Summer Stadium Tour with Steve Miller, Cheap Trick & Heart on select shows, which makes for an amazing night of music! Having just completed a sensational 18-month run promoting our Diamond Star Halos album, we shall hit the boards running with a brand-new stage show and set of songs that will celebrate specific parts of our history. We may even have a surprise or two up our sleeves … so, wanna join us !??! … See you in the summer !”, said Joe Elliot of Def Leppard

“We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2024 with so many good friends as part of this tour. No matter which city you come to this will be an amazing night of music!” said JOURNEY.

The Journey x Def Leppard 2024 Stadium Tour is promised to combine timeless classics and chart-topping hits all while celebrating the enduring spirit of rock ‘n’ roll. The concerts will feature timeless rock anthems and both Def Leppard’s and Journey’s greatest hits.

Full Tour Schedule: