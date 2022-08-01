The Department of Human Services announced on August 1 supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program payments to eligible households that received LIHEAP benefits during the 2021-2022 season.

These payments will be sent to the eligible household in order to pay any current bills to their vendor or utility provider.

Any of the remaining funds will then be applied to any past due amounts or will be kept on the account for a future delivery or utility credit.

“We know that many Pennsylvanians are seeing higher energy costs this summer, especially for those still struggling to pay off winter utility or fuel costs. With these supplemental LIHEAP payments, some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable citizens – children, older Pennsylvanians, people with disabilities, and low-income families – will be able to make ends meet and keep their power on,” said Meg Snead, Acting DHS Secretary.

DHs will issue the supplements to two groups of households that received a LIHEAP Cash or Crisis benefit in the 2021-2022 season.

The first group will be houses that received deliverable fuels such as propane or kerosene. These households will receive a cash supplement of $500.

This will be a traditional summer full supplement and will be sent to the deliverable fuel vendor that received the most recent LIHEAP benefit in early August.

The second group will be houses that do not receive deliverable fuels and instead receive electricity or natural gas from a utility company. This group will receive a $250 cash supplement.

The supplement will be issued to the utility that received the most recent LIHEAP benefit in mid-August.

All households eligible to receive a supplement will be sent a notice that will inform them that the supplement is being issued as well as the amount of the supplement, and the name of the vendor that is getting the supplement on the household’s behalf.

The notice will also state that the supplement will not impact the eligibility for LIHEAP in the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

LIHEAP is a federally funded program that is administered by DHS that provides assistance for home utility and deliverable fuel bills so low-income Pennsylvanians can stay safe in their homes.

Although the LIHEAP application period is closed until the Fall of 2022, utility companies can offer customer assistance programs that could help eligible households with their electric, gas, or water bills.

Additionally the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program helps low income Pennsylvanians maintain access to drinking water and wastewater services.

Assistance is now available for families who have past due on water bills, had their services terminated, or received a notice indicating that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days.

Households can receive LIHWAP grants for both drinking water service and wastewater service.

Grants will be issued directly to water service providers. The families must meet income requirements.

LIHWAP is only available until the funding runs out so low-income households with past due water or wastewater bills are encouraged to apply.

Pennsylvania residents can apply for LIHEAP when the season begins, LIHWAP, and other public assistance programs here.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Residents can also apply for Medical Assistance and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by phone at 1-866-550-4355.