HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Disney retail store recently closed its doors over the weekend, leaving only one Disney retail store in Pennsylvania.

The Disney Outlet, which was previously located at the Hershey Tanger Outlets in suite 127 next to the Aeropostale store, officially closed this past weekend. According to a representative at the Hershey Tanger Outlets, the store officially closed its doors on Sunday, May 14.

It is still unknown why the store closed and what retail store will replace the former Disney Outlet location at the Hershey Tanger Outlets.

According to shopDisney’s website, the only remaining Disney Outlet in the state of Pennsylvania is located in Lancaster County at the Shops at Rockvale in suite 1716, which is located between the Janie and Jack Outlet and Bonworth.

The Disney Outlet offers a wide range of Disney-related clothes, costumes, toys, home décor, collectibles, movies, and more, according to the Shops at Rockvale’s website.

The Shops at Rockvale are located at 35 South Willowdale Drive, and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Saturdays // 10am to 8pm

Sundays // 11am to 6pm

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.