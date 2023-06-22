WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nearly 20 pets, including dogs and a gecko, were rescued after being found living in a deplorable house in Jeanette, Pennsylvania.

All But Furgotten animal shelter had what they called a late night over the weekend after 17 animals were found in what appeared to be an abandoned house. According to the shelter, there was no electricity while feces and urine polluted every room — complete with fleas, flies and rodents. The animals were malnourished, many with bones protruding under their fur.

Photo courtesy of All But Furgotten

In all, seven dogs, five birds, four cats and a gecko were rescued from the house. The house was said to have tall weeds outside and no sign of any life inside.

Three dogs were said to be running loose inside of the house with two young pups in the bathroom and two other dogs locked in the basement.

The cats were said to have been stuck in one disgusting room with no clean food or water. The gecko was reportedly in a small travel container that was barely big enough for it.

“We are working on getting all the animals the vetting and care they need. The dogs are filthy and extremely thin. We are in desperate need of donations, fosters, adopters, and volunteers. We are a small rescue and these big cases hit us hard.” All But Furgotten animal shelter

More details are unknown at this time as Jeannette police are still investigating who may be behind this act of animal cruelty.

If you would like to help All But Furgotten care for these animals or foster/adopt one yourself, you can find them on Facebook by clicking here.