(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Counties across the eastern part of the state are now under a drought watch.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Aug. 31 that the Commonwealth Drought Task Force has declared a drought watch for 36 counties.

The following counties are on drought watch:

Those who live in areas under a drought watch are asked to reduce their individual water use by 5 to 10%, or a reduction of three to six gallons of water per day.

At this time, only two public water suppliers are requiring residents to reduce their water use: Galeton Borough Water Authority in Potter County and Waterville Water Association in Lycoming County.

Six suppliers are asking residents to voluntarily reduce their water use:

BCI Municipal Authority, Clearfield County

Driftwood Boro, Cameron County

Jersey Shore Area Joint Water Authority, Lycoming County

Lock Haven, Clinton County

Palmerton Municipal Water Authority, Carbon County

Pennsylvania American Water Company – Bangor District, Carbon County

Ways to conserve water at home:

Run water only when necessary. Don’t let the faucet run while brushing your teeth or shaving. Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up before showering.

Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often, and only with full loads.

Water your garden in the cooler evening or morning hours, and direct the water to the ground at the base of the plant, so you don’t waste water through evaporation.

Water your lawn only if necessary. Apply no more than 1 inch of water per week (use an empty can to determine how long it takes to water 1 inch). Avoid watering on windy and hot days. This pattern will encourage healthier, deeper grass roots. Over-watering is wasteful, encourages fungal growth and disease, and results in shallow, compacted root systems that are more susceptible to drought.

When mowing your lawn, set the blades to 2-3 inches high. Longer grass shades the soil, improving moisture retention. It also grows thicker and develops a deeper root system, so it can better survive drought.

Check for and repair household leaks. For example, a leaking toilet can waste up to 200 gallons of water daily.

Sweep your sidewalk, deck, or driveway instead of hosing it off.

Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30 percent less water and 40-50 percent less energy.

Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.

Set up a rain barrel to be ready to repurpose rain when it does fall. For information, see this Penn State Extension guide.

Find more tips on conserving water at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Click here for a map of drought declarations which is updated daily.

There are no drought warnings or emergencies at this time. For information on how DEP monitors conditions and makes drought status declarations, see the drought management fact sheet.