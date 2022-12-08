HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced on Thursday, after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force, that drought watches have been lifted for 15 counties and remain for five.
The following counties still remain on drought watch:
- Carbon
- Luzerne
- Northampton
- Potter
- Schuylkill
The following counties no longer remain on drought watch:
- Cameron
- Centre
- Clearfield
- Clinton
- Columbia
- Dauphin
- Juniata
- Lebanon
- Lycoming
- Mifflin
- Montour
- Northumberland
- Perry
- Snyder
- Union
You can click here to view a map of drought declarations that is updated daily.
A list of public water suppliers that have requested or mandated water conservation in their communities can be found here.
To help reduce the likelihood of drought watches, you can work to conserve water at home in the following ways:
- Run the dishwasher and washing machine less often and only with full loads.
- Shorten the time you let the water run to warm up your shower, and take shorter showers. Toilets and showers use up the most water inside your house.
- Check for and repair household leaks.
- Install low-flow plumbing fixtures and aerators on faucets.
- Replace older appliances with high-efficiency, front-loading models that use about 30% less water and 40-50% less energy.