ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Area schools are locked down and residents are being asked to lock their doors due to a police incident in Cumberland County.

East Pennsboro Township Police say this is a precautionary measure in the area of Valley and Salt Roads after a resident having a mental health crisis left his home and entered the woods.

Students and staff at East Pennsboro Area High School, East Pennsboro Area Middle School, and East Pennsboro Elementary School are on lockdown due to the police activity near the campus, according to a letter sent by the district to families.

East Pennsboro Township Police Chief Mark Green says the children inside the school are safe and that the lockdown is just a precaution.

A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was also seen in the area, as well as SWAT units near Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.