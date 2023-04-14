(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania is getting a boost in the fight against climate change with some extra funding.

On Friday, state officials came together to celebrate Earth Month and highlight federal, state and local governments’ partnership to fight climate change, according to a release.

“All climate change is local. It is an all of the above problem and needs an all of the above solution, and it is so important to have strong partners at the federal and local level all committing to fight climate change alongside us,” said Rich Negrin, acting secretary for the Department of Environmental Protection.

Pennsylvania opted into the Climate Pollution Reduction Grants program, part of the federal Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), earlier in April.

The program provides grants to state and local government entities to develop climate action plans and makes them eligible for grants from a $4.6 billion pool established by the IRA and administered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Climate change is not a problem that sprang up overnight and is surely not one that will be fixed in a day,” said Adam Ortiz, Region 3 administrator, EPA. “Addressing the climate crisis takes real plans, real dollars, real will and real work – and Pennsylvania has all of the above.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission, the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, and the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission have all opted into the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program.

Pennsylvania will receive up to a $3 million planning grant through the program; the regional planning commissions will receive up to $1 million in planning grants.