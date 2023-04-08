(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With local primary elections just a few short weeks away, Pennsylvania officials are reminding eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote if they haven’t done so already.

“I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not yet registered to vote to register online before the May 1 deadline,” said Al Schmidt, acting secretary of the commonwealth. “It takes only a few minutes to register, and then you can exercise your fundamental right to vote and let your voice be heard in the upcoming primary election.”

With primary elections set to take place on May 16, voters must meet the following requirements in order to register to vote:

A citizen of the United States for at least one month before the primary.

A resident of Pennsylvania and the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.

At least 18 years of age on or before the date of the primary

Pennsylvanians that are already registered to vote can also check their registration status online and can update their voter record with any name, address, or party affiliation changes.

Because Pennsylvania has a closed primary, only voters registered as Democrats and Republicans can vote for their party’s nominees to run in the Nov. 7, 2023, municipal primary election. A full list of candidates is available on the candidate database online.

In addition to registering online, eligible Pennsylvanians can register by mail or in person at the following locations:

their county voter registration office,

county assistance offices,

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices,

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo and drivers’ license centers,

Armed Forces recruitment centers,

county clerk of orphans’ courts or marriage license offices,

area agencies on aging,

county mental health and intellectual disabilities offices,

student disability services offices of the State System of Higher Education,

offices of special education in high schools, and

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit providers.

Registered voters can also request a no-excuse mail-in or absentee ballot online, while mail-in or absentee ballot applications must be received by a voter’s county elections board by 5 p.m. May 9. Voted mail ballots must be received by county election offices by 8 p.m. on May 16. Postmarks do not count.

Printable voter registration applications as well as a polling place locator can also be found on the Department of State’s website.