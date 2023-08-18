A large group was on hand in Scranton Friday to say goodbye to a former first lady of Pennsylvania.

The funeral for Ellen Casey — wife of former Pennsylvania Governor Bob Casey and mother of current Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey Jr. — was held at the Cathedral of Saint Peter in Scranton.

Among those in attendance were current Governor Josh Shapiro and President Biden flew into his hometown for a private viewing with the family.

Ellen Casey was remembered for her advocacy for education, as an ambassador for the commonwealth and as the center of the Casey family. She was 91 years old.