(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The city of Erie received a special recognition to honor its large veteran population.

On Friday, Nov. 17, Erie Mayor Joe Schember was joined by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Commodore Perry Chapter 197 to recognize Erie as an official Purple Heart City, which honors military personnel wounded or killed in combat.

During the ceremony, Mayor Schember read a heartfelt statement to celebrate the occasion, noting that Erie has a large, highly decorated Veteran population which includes Purple Heart recipients.

Schember also encouraged the citizens of Erie to show their appreciation for the sacrifices that the Purple Heart recipients have made, and to treat them with the honor and support they have earned.

Erie is now one of only three cities in Pennsylvania to receive a Purple Heart City designation, and one of 900 within the U.S.

Schember was presented with special Purple Heart City road signs to mark the honor.

For more information about The Military Order of the Purple Heart you can visit their website.