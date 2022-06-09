The cafe inside the Erie County Courthouse will apparently soon be serving its last meal.

And tonight, some are not happy with the way the transition is being handled.

The cafe has been operated by local Chef Lisa Heidelberg who has a lease with Erie County.

According to Heidelberg, she found out from an anonymous call, then confirmed with the administration that she’s out.

Meanwhile, County Executive Brenton Davis says the original $600 a month lease was changed to $0 during the pandemic by the Dahlkemper Administration.

Davis says he was advised it would be best legally to terminate that agreement.

“You just kind of feel a little bit sucker punched, because I think my team and I, we brought it the best product we possibly could to the employees and the community coming in,” said Lisa Heidelberg, Chef and Courthouse Cafe operator.

“Anybody else that bid on that might have been, say, a lower bidder, might argue that ‘hey, I would have continued paying at that rate I bid through covid and I could have been successful,'” said Brenton Davis, Erie County Executive.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

County employees are being surveyed about the future of the space, with a gym as one of the options.

Heidelberg, whose West 8th Street business remains open, has not set a last day at the courthouse.