Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Today marks 20 years since the events unfolded in a case that is now known as the infamous “Pizza Bomber” case.

20 years ago, the unthinkable happened right here in Erie — a seemingly normal day abruptly broken up by tragedy.

What started off as a routine pizza delivery for Brian Wells turned out to be anything but routine.

The final delivery was to a radio tower off of Peach Street.

There he was forced to wear a bomb collar and was given a set of instructions. Wells was to first rob a PNC Bank before heading to the McDonalds where the next set of instructions were hidden.

But Wells would never get this next set of instructions.

After robbing the PNC Bank, Pennsylvania State Police quickly detained Wells. And that would be the spot where the bomb collar would detonate, killing Brian Wells.

Erie was soon thrust into the national spotlight, and many people around the nation were wondering what was to come of what was being called “The Pizza Bomber case.”

Briaunna Malone was live on the 20th anniversary of the incident in Summit Township, with more from the lead FBI investigator in the case.

The lead FBI investigator stated the case was complex, but it continues to fascinate people every day.

On August 28, 2003, the incident took place in Erie that would captivate the attention of the nation.

Twenty years ago, JET 24 Action News was on the scene. Today, on August 28, 2023, we are hearing from the lead FBI investigator of the case — Jerry Clark.

Clark noted, “sometimes bad things happen in good places to good people.”

He recalled the most challenging part of the case was linking the deaths of three individuals together, over the span of three weeks, and that this was also a unique aspect.

Clark said he continues to think about the case every day as he uses it to teach students at Gannon University.

“It still continues to fascinate. I speak to it all over the country, to law enforcement groups. It’s all over the world, it’s been on numerous national shows. But the main thing that I’m the most proud of it is what law enforcement did to get it solved,” said Jerry Clark, lead FBI investigator, Pizza Bomber case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Clark told us Monday that he continues to showcase Erie as a great city despite the chain of events that occurred during the case.