June marks Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and for advocates hoping to help find a cure, it’s a time to share strides being made in medicine and treatment.

A representative with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA explained there are several medications that have slowed down the disease and pinpointed underlying causes before Alzheimer’s is detected.

“So, having these advancements in research with these drugs is great to give people more time because it’s giving them not just more time here, but more time with their loved ones and more time to make those memories that truly matter to them and their families,” said Nathaniel Sofranco, development manager with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater PA.

Sofranco said they’re advocating for the center for Medicaid and Medicare services to cover these new medications.